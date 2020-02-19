Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that members have voted in favour of ratifying the new collective agreement.
Please join us in thanking your hardworking, dedicated bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Marcel Beerkens, Bargaining committee chairperson
Yvonne Caldwell, Bargaining committee member
Valerie Tuhkala, Bargaining committee member
Karolynn Green, Bargaining committee member
Ronda Vilene, Bargaining committee member
Ann Forrest, BCGEU Staff Representative
