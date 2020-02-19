Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that members have voted in favour of ratifying the new collective agreement.

Please join us in thanking your hardworking, dedicated bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Marcel Beerkens, Bargaining committee chairperson

Yvonne Caldwell, Bargaining committee member

Valerie Tuhkala, Bargaining committee member

Karolynn Green, Bargaining committee member

Ronda Vilene, Bargaining committee member

Ann Forrest, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



