Following weeks of productive bargaining, we are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached.
The bargaining committee recommends that members vote "yes" to ratify the agreement.
DATE TIME LOCATION
February 10, 2020 4:30 p.m. Kelowna Campus – Room S104 (Theatre)
February 11, 2020 4:30 p.m. Penticton Campus – Room PC202
February 12, 2020 4:30 p.m. Vernon Campus – Room E105
February 13, 2020 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Revelstoke Campus – Room 114
February 13, 2020 4:30 p.m. Salmon Arm Campus – Room 131
DATE TIME LOCATION
February 10 – 14, 2020 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. BCGEU – 1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna
Please make every effort to attend a meeting and vote on the tentative deal reached. Details of the tentative deal will be made available at the meetings.
The BCGEU thanks your committee for their hard work, long hours and commitment in achieving this tentative collective agreement.
In solidarity,
Marcel Beerkens, Bargaining committee chairperson
Yvonne Caldwell, Bargaining committee member
Valerie Tuhkala, Bargaining committee member
Karolynn Green, Bargaining committee member
Ronda Vilene, Bargaining committee member
Ann Forrest, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?