Following weeks of productive bargaining, we are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached.



The bargaining committee recommends that members vote "yes" to ratify the agreement.



Ratification Meeting & Voting:



DATE TIME LOCATION

February 10, 2020 4:30 p.m. Kelowna Campus – Room S104 (Theatre)

February 11, 2020 4:30 p.m. Penticton Campus – Room PC202

February 12, 2020 4:30 p.m. Vernon Campus – Room E105

February 13, 2020 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Revelstoke Campus – Room 114

February 13, 2020 4:30 p.m. Salmon Arm Campus – Room 131





Voting Only:



DATE TIME LOCATION

February 10 – 14, 2020 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. BCGEU – 1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna



Please make every effort to attend a meeting and vote on the tentative deal reached. Details of the tentative deal will be made available at the meetings.



The BCGEU thanks your committee for their hard work, long hours and commitment in achieving this tentative collective agreement.





In solidarity,



Marcel Beerkens, Bargaining committee chairperson

Yvonne Caldwell, Bargaining committee member

Valerie Tuhkala, Bargaining committee member

Karolynn Green, Bargaining committee member

Ronda Vilene, Bargaining committee member

Ann Forrest, BCGEU Staff Representative





