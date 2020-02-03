B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Okanagan College (Support Staff) Tentative Collective Agreement - BCGEU

Published on February 03, 2020

Following weeks of productive bargaining, we are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached.
 
The bargaining committee recommends that members vote "yes" to ratify the agreement.
 

Ratification Meeting & Voting:
 

DATE                             TIME                                              LOCATION
February 10, 2020       4:30 p.m.                            Kelowna Campus – Room S104 (Theatre)
February 11, 2020       4:30 p.m.                            Penticton Campus – Room PC202
February 12, 2020       4:30 p.m.                            Vernon Campus – Room E105
February 13, 2020       12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.        Revelstoke Campus – Room 114
February 13, 2020       4:30 p.m.                            Salmon Arm Campus – Room 131

 

Voting Only:
 

DATE                                               TIME                                      LOCATION
February 10 – 14, 2020             8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.               BCGEU – 1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna
 
Please make every effort to attend a meeting and vote on the tentative deal reached. Details of the tentative deal will be made available at the meetings.
 
The BCGEU thanks your committee for their hard work, long hours and commitment in achieving this tentative collective agreement.

 
In solidarity,
 
Marcel Beerkens, Bargaining committee chairperson
Yvonne Caldwell, Bargaining committee member
Valerie Tuhkala, Bargaining committee member
Karolynn Green, Bargaining committee member
Ronda Vilene, Bargaining committee member
Ann Forrest, BCGEU Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here



