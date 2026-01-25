Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Old Orchard (BCLS #203) - Steward Elections – 1 Position - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 25, 2026

Steward Elections – 1 Position

Nominations are now open for 1 steward position at Old Orchard (BCLS #203) and will close on February 1st, 2026, by 5pm.

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.

Some of the roles of a steward are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards).

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax, email, or in person by 5:00 pm February 1st, 2026:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected]

In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President and Local 503 Chairperson
Katie Marvin, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here
Download PDF of nomination form here



