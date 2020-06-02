Hello,



Our auxiliary employees are valued members of the BCGEU and the Service Delivery Division team. We are pleased to let you know that all auxiliary employees in BCGEU positions as of May 1, 2020 in the Service Delivery Division will be receiving a one-time offer to convert to regular status, effective July 1, 2020.



This good news comes as a result of an agreement between the Employer and the BCGEU, and is in recognition of the efforts of auxiliary employees, including in the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical that we have trained and experienced employees and members to support the demand for services, and we value the efforts of our auxiliary employees and members in ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our clients.



The terms of the offer are set out in the attached Memorandum of Understanding. These auxiliary staff can expect to receive their offers in the next couple of weeks, and will have two weeks to carefully consider the terms of the offer and option to convert.



If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the BCGEU or your Executive Director.



Thank you,



Judy Fox-McGuire

Vice President Component 6

Social, Information and Health

BCGEU



Maria Middlemiss

Vice President Component 12

Administrative Services

BCGEU



Debi Upton

Assistant Deputy Minister

Service Delivery Division

Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction



Mike Eso

BCGEU Regional Coordinator,

Vancouver Island.









UWU/MoveUP