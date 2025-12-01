Dear members,



Earlier this year, we shared the news with you that a new online learning module, Building Respectful Relationships, is now available on the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) learning portal. Click here to learn more!



Today, we have a new code to share with you so that you can register and complete this online learning module.



The course covers various communication strategies and conflict resolution techniques to help you build a positive workplace where everyone feels valued and respected. Delivered across five modules, you'll delve into topics like power, privilege and identity, gaining insights to better support your coworkers in a more diverse and inclusive workplace. The course takes about 80 minutes to complete and can be done in multiple sessions if you wish.



To register for the Building Respectful Relationships course, it's an easy 3 steps:

Register for an account on the CSSBA eLearning portal, found here. Choose your union (BCGEU) Enter the coupon code: BCGE-UFJZ-AGU5-APLD-BCPH-9TDLW



The course is free to union members that work in community social services, thanks to government funding negotiated by CSSBA and CSSEA as part of the collective bargaining process.



At the end of the course, you will receive a certificate, with the option to share on social media.



The CSS eLearning portal is a valuable resource for you. These are your resources. We encourage you to use them and hope you find them useful.



In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan

BCGEU Vice-President, Community Social Services and Chair, CSSBA Bargaining Committee





