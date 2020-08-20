 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on August 20, 2020

It has been brought to our attention that some members are unable to access the online vote for the ratification as some may not have a computer or wifi at home. 

If you are having difficulties with voting online, please be aware that your Employer has allowed for members to vote during work hours on the work computer. If you need assistance with accessing the vote you can reach out to one of the bargaining committee members or ask your manager who may be able to assist. 

In solidarity,

Steve Bouchard, Bargaining Committee Member (Chair)
Robert Surette, Bargaining Committee Member
Stella Gladue, Bargaining Committee Member
Hilary Andow, BCGEU Staff Representative

