Reminder: Voting on your collective agreement closes on Monday, October 17th at 5 p.m. Be sure to have your say and cast your ballot!

If you haven't received your voting credentials, the deadline to request them is 11:59 PM tomorrow, Friday October 14th. Before requesting credentials, please check your spam or junk folder to see if an email from [email protected] is already there. If you cannot find the email after searching your spam or junk folder, and you did not receive a physical letter with your credentials, please follow this link and fill out the form as soon as possible.

If you have received your credentials, but are having technical issues trying to vote, please contact Simply Voting at [email protected] or call: 1-888-568-6068 (available 24/7).

Please note that although the above email and phone numbers are accessible 24 hours a day, every day, your message will be responded to in the order that it is received. Simply Voting will make every effort to respond before voting closes on Monday at 5 p.m., but if there is a large volume of requests, they may not be able to process them all. Therefore, we recommend requesting support as soon as possible.

Resources

This is your agreement; your vote is your voice. Make an informed decision by visiting this web page. You will find a variety of helpful resources including the wage calculator, the ratification bulletin, and frequently asked questions.

In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, First Vice President - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff

