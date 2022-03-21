Click here to find info on COVID-19

Opening of Local 2010 Steward Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 22, 2022

Steward Elections are now open in Local 2010.
 
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and close on Thursday, April 28, 2022 Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:
 

Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC   V1J 1Y7
(can put in the drop box at back door)
 
For more information or questions, please contact our office at:
BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC  V1J 1Y7
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 250-785-6185 or 1-800-667-0788   Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
 

 
 
In solidarity
 
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download Notice of Elections PDF here



