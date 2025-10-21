We have received a nomination for a steward position, as such we are opening Steward nominations for Local 410.



Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close on Friday, October 24, 2025, at midnight. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:





Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box located at back door)



If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here

Download Steward Election Info Sheet

Download Your Rights and Responsibilities as a Steward here





UWU/MoveUP