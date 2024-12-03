There is a need for additional Stewards, as such nominations for Local Steward are open for Local 0610 – Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Dawson Creek office.



Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close at Midnight on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Please email, fax, mail or drop off in person, your nomination forms to:



Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048

10147 100 Ave. Fort St John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box available - back door)



If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of steward fundamentals here





UWU/MoveUP