Opening of Steward Nominations for Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Dawson Creek office - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 03, 2024

There is a need for additional Stewards, as such nominations for Local Steward are open for Local 0610 – Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Dawson Creek office.


Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close at Midnight on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.  Please email, fax, mail or drop off in person, your nomination forms to:

 
Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048
10147 100 Ave. Fort St John, BC V1J 1Y7
(drop box available - back door)

 
If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788
 
 
Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of steward fundamentals here



