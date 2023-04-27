OpenMedia employees unionize, join BCGEU

Workers of digital advocacy group latest to join unionization ranks

BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) - Last week, OpenMedia employees unionized as members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU). This success is a result of concentrated organizing amongst OpenMedia's workforce and a super-majority of employees signing cards to join the union.

"OpenMedia employees are proud and excited to become members of the BCGEU," said a new member from OpenMedia and representative for the bargaining unit. "We're excited to join our 85,000 fellow members in the fight for better working conditions and a stronger worker voice on the job. Being members of a union gives us the security we need to effect change for our communities and we are excited to do so as part of a united front fighting for labour rights across the country."



"As trailblazers in the digital advocacy space in Canada, we are acutely aware that becoming members of the BCGEU will fortify our ongoing commitment to safeguarding an Internet that is open, affordable, and surveillance free. With the support of BCGEU, we are poised to amplify our efforts and champion the rights of individuals in the digital realm, ensuring a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for all," said OpenMedia workers.

"The BCGEU is proud to welcome the workers of OpenMedia into our union," said BCGEU President Stephanie Smith. "One of our union's greatest strengths is the amazing diversity of work that BCGEU members perform in our communities, and workers at OpenMedia will add to that diversity. They join thousands of other BCGEU members who fight to maintain the quality of our public services and to remove barriers of access to those services."

Over the coming months, workers at OpenMedia will participate in collective bargaining to address working conditions, staffing issues, and budget limitations for the organization. This newfound solidarity joins OpenMedia's employees with thousands of other unionized non-profit workers who tirelessly fight for the rights and well-being of people in Canada. By coming together and forming their union, OpenMedia employees can look forward to creating a lasting impact for years to come.

The BCGEU is B.C.'s fastest growing union. In 2023 alone, over 900 workers have chosen to unionize with the BCGEU to create better working conditions, improve wages and benefits, and strengthen the voice of working people.

Workers interested in joining the BCGEU can learn more at https://www.bcgeu.ca/join





UWU/MoveUP