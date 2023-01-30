OPERATIONS ACCOUNTANT

FINANCE DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

February 9, 2023

The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Operations Accountant to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union’s core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

Reporting to the Finance Director, and working closely with the Senior Accountant, the BCGEU seeks an Operations Accountant to lead a team of 7 direct reports, oversee the daily accounting operations of the finance department, and produce timely, relevant, and accurate financial reporting to help facilitate the union’s decision making.

The position is located at our Burnaby office. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee the day to day accounts payable and accounts receivable operations of the union; allocates tasks and resources accordingly to ensure that payments and collections are completed on time and accurately

Ensure that the policies of the union have been met and adequate controls are in place prior to payment releases

Train, supervise, coach, and provide performance feedback to staff

Ensure that accounting records are properly maintained, and that financial reports/information are prepared in a timely manner

Prepare analytical reports for senior management; interpret financial results; liaise with senior staff and officers

Assist in the month-end process by preparing / adjusting journal entries and account analysis / reconciliations

Help maintain a system of strong reporting and internal control practices; escalate issues and provide recommendations as needed

Interpret and apply the union’s financial policies to resolve issues and enquiries for staff and members; escalate issues as needed

Manage department projects as assigned

Other finance and administrative duties and responsibilities as required

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have/be:

A bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related discipline

Actively working towards, an accounting designation or have a combination of education and experience which would enable them to start working towards an accounting designation

Experience in training, coaching, supervising, providing performance feedback, and leading teams of 5 or more

Good working knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles [experience with accounting standards for not-for-profit organizations preferred]

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications; advanced working knowledge of Excel

Strong analytical, attention to detail, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills, both verbal and written

Ability to work collaboratively as a key member of a team and independently with minimal supervision

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) or a similar accounting software program preferred

SALARY & BENEFITS

Bi-Weekly: $4,009.04 - $4,355.48

Annual: $104,593.05 - $113,631.42

Regular full-time position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details, and conditions can be found in the BCGEU BCUWU collective agreement.

Upon request and successful completion of the probationary period, the successful candidate may be considered for a hybrid work arrangement.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, February 16, 2023

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland