Please join Staff Representatives, Charmaine Roesler and Kevin Malone at the Bill Reid lunchroom on July 22,2024 and the Hyland House lunchroom on July 23, 2024.



We will be visiting your work location to welcome you to the BCGEU and answer any questions you might have about the Union.



Bill Reid Place – July 22

Location: lunchroom/meeting room

Time: 1:00-3:00 pm



Hyland House- July 23

Location: lunchroom/meeting room

Time: 1:00-3:00 pm



We hope to see you there!



In solidarity





Tamara Peterson Kevin Malone Charmaine Roesler

L304 Chair Staff Representative Staff Representative



