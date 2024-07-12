Click here to find info on COVID-19

Options Community Services (Hyland House and Bill Reid Place) - Worksite Visits - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 12, 2024

Please join Staff Representatives, Charmaine Roesler and Kevin Malone at the Bill Reid lunchroom on July 22,2024 and the Hyland House lunchroom on July 23, 2024.
 
We will be visiting your work location to welcome you to the BCGEU and answer any questions you might have about the Union.
 

Bill Reid Place – July 22
Location: lunchroom/meeting room
Time: 1:00-3:00 pm
 
Hyland House- July 23
Location: lunchroom/meeting room
Time: 1:00-3:00 pm

 
We hope to see you there!
 
In solidarity
                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                   
Tamara Peterson                                Kevin Malone                          Charmaine Roesler
L304 Chair                                           Staff Representative               Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here


