Please join Staff Representatives, Charmaine Roesler and Kevin Malone at the Bill Reid lunchroom on July 22,2024 and the Hyland House lunchroom on July 23, 2024.
We will be visiting your work location to welcome you to the BCGEU and answer any questions you might have about the Union.
Bill Reid Place – July 22
Location: lunchroom/meeting room
Time: 1:00-3:00 pm
Hyland House- July 23
Location: lunchroom/meeting room
Time: 1:00-3:00 pm
We hope to see you there!
In solidarity
Tamara Peterson Kevin Malone Charmaine Roesler
L304 Chair Staff Representative Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs