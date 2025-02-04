ORGANIZER (Temporary)

ORGANIZING DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: UWU013

February 4, 2025

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary organizer to work in the Organizing Department. Term of assignment is up to 18 months or return of incumbent. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES:

Organizers will perform a wide range of duties associated with organizing in the public and private sectors. They will respond to calls from prospective members, and mentor and develop worker leaders for certification drives. They will also support members, activists and locals with their workplace campaigns, bargaining contract campaigns, and provide strike support.

QUALIFICATIONS:

· Applicants must have demonstrated ability to organize workers, communicate effectively with diverse groups and deal with

employers on organizing related matters.

· Ability to provide input for the development of campaign materials and assist with matters related to applications to the Labour

Relations Board.

· Ability to mentor others and work in a leadership role with strong team-building and interpersonal skills.

· Ability to multi-task, be proactive and motivated to take initiative without direct supervision and have the capability of assessing

urgency and importance to allocate effort effectively.

· Demonstrated ability to manage campaigns, get out the vote campaigns, strikes, and facilitate meetings.

· Ability to research potential organizing targets and develop outreach plans to develop organizing leads.

· Ability to submit reports as required and use charts and lists to gather and analyse data.

· Extensive experience as an organizer is required.

· Experience as a union activist and a functional knowledge of the structure of the Union would be an asset.

· Working knowledge of digital tools, online meeting platforms, and social media. (i.e. Nation Builder, Action Builder, Call Hub, Peer to

Peer Texting, Zoom)

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $2,672.36 - $4,128.17

Annually: $69,720.00 - $107,701.07

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

The direct appointment procedure contained in MOA 11 Re: Equity Appointments may be applied for this posting.





UWU/MoveUP