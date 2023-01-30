ORGANIZER (Temporary)

ORGANIZING DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

March 15, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary organizer to work in the Organizing Department. Term of assignment is up to 12 months or return of incumbent. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES:

To perform a wide range of duties associated with organizing in the public and/or private sectors. To respond to calls and contacts from prospective members and effectively develop organizing campaign strategies, including employer research, recruitment and mentoring of inside committees, communications strategy, protecting workers' rights and getting out the vote.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants must have demonstrated ability to organize workers, communicate effectively with diverse groups and deal with employers on organizing related matters.

Ability to provide input for the development of campaign materials and assist with matters related to applications to the Labour Relations Board.

Ability to mentor others and work in a leadership role with strong team-building and interpersonal skills.

Extensive experience as an organizer is required.

Experience as a union activist and a functional knowledge of the structure of the Union would be an asset.

Working knowledge of digital tools and online meeting platforms (Nation Builder, Call Hub, Peer to Peer Texting, Zoom), online discussion forums and social media.

Applicants with knowledge of indigenous issues, and experience working with the indigenous communities or organizations would be an asset.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland

The direct appointment procedure contained in MOA 16 Re: Equity Appointments may be applied for this posting.