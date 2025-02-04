Your employer has issued a notice under Section 54 of the Labour Relations Code to notify the Union that they intend to make a schedule change at the 919 Pandora Community Centre.



The Employer would like to change the schedule of Support Workers, Team Leads and Paramedics to a 12-hour shift model like in Housing and Shelters. This would result in employees working 36 hours a week instead of 37.5 hours but in return employees would only work three days per week.



Since this change will impact workers, we would like to hear directly from you! Please fill out the survey:https://form.123formbuilder.com/6803401/our-place-community-centre-shift-questionnaire



The survey will close on Monday, February 10th at noon!



Your Stewards committee and Staff Representative will be reviewing your survey responses and present them to management to ask for any adjustments.



We will also be looking to come onsite to a team meeting and answer more questions.



In solidarity,



Heather Furneaux, Steward

Selena Henderson, Steward

Jordan Shaw, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



