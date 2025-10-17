Our patience is running out.

We've been clear with government: we're ready to negotiate as soon as they bring an improved wage offer. But instead of coming to the table, they're stalling-hurting workers, small businesses, and families across B.C.

To break the deadlock, we need to turn up the pressure on individual NDP MLAs in their own ridings. The NDP's majority is razor thin, and many MLAs won their seats by slim margins. If we can show them that a prolonged strike could cost them votes, it could convince them to put pressure on the Finance Minister to bring a fair deal.

The first step is to get thousands of signatures on an open letter. The letter was written by striking members and now we're asking public service members to add their names. If we can get thousands of signatures, we'll hand deliver it to MLA offices across the province starting next week at public actions in front of local media.

For this plan to work we need thousands of signatures by Sunday evening. Will you add your name today?

Note: Please sign even if you don't live in an NDP riding. We will be delivering signatures from across the province to the Premier.

Behind closed doors, some NDP MLAs are already uneasy about the Finance Minister's handling of the strike. Others are in tight races where losing just a few votes could cost them their seat. And with the NDP's razor-thin majority, if even a few MLAs start to question the government's out-of-touch approach, they'll have no choice but to change course.

The open letter is just the first step. We'll also be rolling out hard-hitting ads in key ridings, and leveraging local media to highlight the inaction of this NDP government. But to get this plan off the ground, we need your signature on the open letter before Sunday.

Click here to add your name – and then forward the letter to all your co-workers to make sure they sign too.

The BC NDP campaigned on a promise to stand up for workers. It's time to demand that our NDP MLAs live up to those promises.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff



UWU/MoveUP