Things are moving quickly now but our pressure is clearly working. As we approach potential job action we expected the employer to engage in intimidation tactics to break our solidary. We are hearing from some members this is already happening so we need to stay strong.



If the employer asks about your feelings about a strike, remember that you aren’t obligated to respond – or you can also remind them that our 97.6% strike vote shows exactly how we are feeling.



We’ve come a long way, from the employer asking us to give up rights and benefits negotiated in previous agreements to what’s on the table today. Fighting for the respect and fair wages we deserve is never easy. By staying strong and united, we can start closing the wage gap, get a better pension plan and other improvements we need in our collective agreement.



As we continue to work through essential services negotiations, we are preparing to serve 72-hour strike notice. We're looking to put together strike committees now, if you’re interested in helping out with strike planning contact your bargaining committee right away.



And a reminder. We’ve put together an FAQ based on the questions we’ve been getting from members. You can read it here.



Thank you for your continued trust and support.



In solidarity,



01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson [email protected]

02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations [email protected]



UWU/MoveUP