As you are aware, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, and Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, yesterday advised the presidents of all public colleges and universities for a full return to on-campus education this September.



I understand that many of you will welcome this plan as it will assist with workload issues. For others, it will raise concerns. Safety plans and the involvement of Occupational Health and Safety committees will be key to successful full return to on-campus education.



I want you to know that our union is in regular communication with your employer as these plans are being made, and we are advocating for your rights and best interests as operations continue to change. Your health and safety, and collective agreement rights, are our top priority.



I also want to remind you that employers are required to involve worker representatives to develop plans that meet government and WorkSafeBC requirements, and have these plans available upon inspection. Please notify our union immediately (via your workplace steward or a member of your local executive or by emailing [email protected]) if your workplace meets any of the following conditions:

Does not have a safety plan; or

Has a plan that is not meeting government and WorkSafeBC requirements; or

Has a plan that isn't being implemented.

On-campus education will look different than before the pandemic began. Together we can keep each other safe.



In solidarity,



Cindy Battersby

Vice President, Component 7 (Education, Scientific, Technical and Administration)





UWU/MoveUP