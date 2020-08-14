 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Pacific Weigh Scale – Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on August 14, 2020

Nominations for stewards have now closed. The following stewards have been acclaimed:

  • Tomasco Cirillo

 

Download PDF of notice here 



