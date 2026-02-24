To: All BCGEU Members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association

Re: Pacifica Bargaining Update on Delays

Last week, the Employer circulated an email to all staff stating that delays in bargaining have occurred "due to delays on the union's behalf."



We believe it is important to clarify the timeline so you have accurate information. We think it's safe to say that neither party has intended a delay. For Pacifica to lay all the delay at the union's feet however, is disingenuous. We're concerned that our Employer is misrepresenting this information to you.



Our goal isn't to get you a bad deal quickly. It's to get you the deal that you've been telling us you want and deserve and take the time we need to do that.



That said, here is the timeline:

Feb 21, 2025 - Pacifica contacts BCGEU about bargaining

Apr 29, 2025 - BCGEU assigns negotiator

May 6, 2025 - BCGEU proposes to commence bargaining over the summer

May 12, 2025 - Pacifica declines to bargain over the summer and seeks a September start to bargaining instead

Jun 17, 2025 - Bargaining Committee announced

July 16, 2025 - Bargaining Committee training completed

Aug 13, 2025 - Bargaining Committee First meeting to prepare proposals

Aug 29, 2025 - Technical information request sent to Pacifica

Sep 19, 2025 - Bargaining Survey sent out to members

Oct 5, 2025 - Pacifica delivers technical information

Oct 9, 10, 2025 - Bargaining Committee meets to review technical information and draft proposals

Oct 27, 2025 - BCGEU proposes that Pacifica apply to become a Supportive Housing employer under the Community Health collective agreement to raise wages, provide a pension plan and secure other improvements for Pacifica workers - Pacifica's application would mean that bargaining a separate agreement is not necessary

Nov 7, 2025 - BCGEU offers bargaining dates - Dec 12; Jan 8, 14 - 16, 21 -23, 28 - 30; Feb 4 -5, 11 ‑ 13, 18 - 20, 25 - 27; Mar 4-6, 11-13, 18 - 20, 25 - 27

Jan 2, 2026 - Employer accepts Jan 21 - 23 but no other dates

January 15, 2025 - Bargaining committee reconvenes after Pacifica decides not to apply to join the Community Health collective agreement

Jan 22, 2026 - Bargaining commences

Jan 23, 30; Feb 9, 20, 2026 - Bargaining continues

Feb 9, 2026 – BGEU proposes to meet evening or weekends if meeting dates during daytime Mon – Fri can't be found. Pacifica declines.

Thanks for your continued patience and support.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee

Mike Burke

Sterling Marchand

Dan Ouellette

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP