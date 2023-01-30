To: All BCGEU members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association

Re: Bargaining Committee Nominations Closed



At the close of nominations at 4:00 pm on Monday March 1, 2023 there were three nominations for three positions on the bargaining committee.



Therefore, all three nominees have been declared acclaimed and are as follows:

Natalie Baker (Local 301)

Tanner Donald (Local 302)

Camilla Pierce (Local 302)



Our Union thanks them for stepping forward and taking on this important role!



In the coming weeks the committee will be selecting a chair and arranging dates to begin preparing for bargaining with the employer. This will include member engagement, information gathering, proposal development, and setting date to meet with the employer.



In Solidarity,



Richard Tones

Staff Representative

Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here





