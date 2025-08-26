Your bargaining committee is preparing for upcoming negotiations with our employer, and we want to make sure the issues that matter most to you are front and centre at the table.

To do this, we've created a member survey (see email version for link to survey) to collect your priorities for the next collective agreement. This is your opportunity to tell us what changes you'd like to see-whether it's improvements to wages, benefits, scheduling, workload, health and safety, or other working conditions.

The survey is open until Friday, September 5. Please take a few minutes to complete it. Your input will guide the proposals we bring forward and ensure your voice is represented in bargaining.

All responses are confidential and will only be used to shape our bargaining proposals.

Together, we can build a strong, fair agreement that reflects the hard work and dedication you bring to serving our community.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Mike Burke, Sterling Marchand, Dan Ouelette, Brent Camilleri

