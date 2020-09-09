Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Pacifica Housing Advisory Association - Bargaining Committee Election (Deadline September 23 at 5:00 p.m.) - BCGEU
Published on September 09, 2020
We want to start bargaining in late Fall and therefore a full bargaining committee must be elected in a tight time frame to begin preparations for negotiations.
The following people have been nominated for the position of bargaining committee and there will be an election; all members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association are entitled to vote for three (3) positions. We will be utilizing an electronic voting system and a link to vote online will be sent via email to all email addresses we have on file. The candidates with the most votes will be elected to the bargaining committee.
Bargaining committee nominees for three (3) positions are as follows:
· Chantal Quaife · Camilla Pierce · Deavon Lehan · Morgan (Tanner) Donald
If you cannot vote online, or you do not receive an email with your credentials by Friday of this week, please contact the negotiations mailbox below and we will find an alternative for your vote. The deadline for voting is 5:00 pm on September 23, 2020. If you know of another member that did not get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.