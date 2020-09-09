We want to start bargaining in late Fall and therefore a full bargaining committee must be elected in a tight time frame to begin preparations for negotiations.

The following people have been nominated for the position of bargaining committee and there will be an election; all members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association are entitled to vote for three (3) positions. We will be utilizing an electronic voting system and a link to vote online will be sent via email to all email addresses we have on file. The candidates with the most votes will be elected to the bargaining committee.

Bargaining committee nominees for three (3) positions are as follows:

· Chantal Quaife

· Camilla Pierce

· Deavon Lehan

· Morgan (Tanner) Donald

If you cannot vote online, or you do not receive an email with your credentials by Friday of this week, please contact the negotiations mailbox below and we will find an alternative for your vote. The deadline for voting is 5:00 pm on September 23, 2020. If you know of another member that did not get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP