Published on April 06, 2021

The Bargaining Committee has been busy negotiating a first Collective Agreement. We have met with the employer for approximately 15 days.

We are making progress and will soon be discussing monetary proposals. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

In solidarity,

Morgan (Tanner) Donald, Bargaining Committee Chair
Chantal Quaife, Bargaining Committee
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 



