Published on July 13, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!
 
Bargaining unit members voted 78.6% in favour of ratification.
 
The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.
 
In solidarity,
 
Morgan (Tanner) Donald, Bargaining Committee Chair
Chantal Quaife, Bargaining Committee
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations

