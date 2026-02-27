You received an email last week from the Employer that provided their take on bargaining. We addressed some of that in a bulletin earlier this week.
We thought you'd like to hear the rest from us directly so have arranged two Pacifica BCGEU member town hall update meetings. The first was held Wednesday evening and was well attended.
Here are the meeting credentials to join the second meeting (a repeat of the information provided Wed):
Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 4:00PM
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Mike Burke
Sterling Marchand
Dan Ouellette
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
