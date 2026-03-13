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Pacifica Housing Advisory Association - NOB #14 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 13, 2026

Pacifica REMINDER – Ratification Meetings Today

Dear Fellow Pacifica Employees,

Just a quick reminder that two ratification information meetings will be held on Zoom TODAY:

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
See email version for zoom link

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
See email version for zoom link

Two more ratification information meetings will be held on:

Tuesday, March 17
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – meeting links will be sent Monday, March 16
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM – meeting links will be sent Monday, March 16

You are encouraged to attend one of the sessions so you can make an informed decision when voting. 

Reminder: Two documents have been circulated to assist you in reviewing the tentative agreement:

Please review these documents before attending the meetings.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee
Mike Burke
Sterling Marchand
Dan Ouellette
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here

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