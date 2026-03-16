Pacifica Ratification E-Vote Preparation

Dear Fellow Pacifica Employees,

You will receive an email Wednesday at your personal email address containing a secure link to vote online and your unique voting credentials.

The email will come from: [email protected]

To ensure you receive the email, please add this address in your email contacts or safe senders list now.

What to do if you don't receive the email

If you have not received your voting credentials by noon Wednesday, please:

Check your spam or junk folder for an email from [email protected]

for an email from If you still cannot find it, contact [email protected]

If you know a coworker who may not have an email address on file with the BCGEU, please encourage them to contact [email protected] so their voting credentials can be issued.

Voting

Voting will take place online only. This is the only method available to cast your vote, so it is important that members watch for the email and participate.

The deadline to cast your vote is Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 3pm.

Reminder: Two documents have been circulated to assist you in reviewing the tentative agreement:

Summary of the Tentative Settlement – a plain-language overview of the key changes.

– a plain-language overview of the key changes. Full Text Changes to the Collective Agreement – the detailed language changes that would be incorporated into the collective agreement.

Stay Connected with BCGEU

To make sure you receive important union communications, please ensure the BCGEU has your current personal email address.

You can add or update your contact information here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

If your email is already on file and you need to update it, you can use the same form.

If you have questions, please contact your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Mike Burke

Sterling Marchand

Dan Ouellette

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP