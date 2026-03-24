Pacifica Tentative Settlement Ratified

Dear Fellow Pacifica Employees,

Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote, seek new credentials where required and, generally, do all those things that are necessary to administer an electronic ballot.

Your tentative agreement is ratified.

The results are:

Number of ballots cast: 123 (78.3% of members voted)

Number of eligible voters: 157

Number of votes accepting the terms of the tentative agreement: 65 (52.8%)

Number of votes rejecting the terms of the tentative agreement: 58 (47.2%)

Number of spoiled ballots: 0

You can find the certified results at the following link: Certified Results from Simply Voting

Here is the link to the changes: Full Text Changes to the Collective Agreement

We'll now be working to produce a final collective agreement for signature over the coming weeks.

If you have questions, please contact your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Mike Burke

Sterling Marchand

Dan Ouellette

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP