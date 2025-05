So far we haven’t received enough nominations to form a committee. Please consider nominating someone you’d like to see in this role or stand for nomination yourself. The deadline to receive nominations in accordance with the process outlined in this bulletin is June 5, 2025 at 4:00pm.

Friends,Your collective agreement expires on June 30, 2025. We are therefore commencing the process of negotiating your next collective agreement by electing your bargaining committee.The first step is the opening of nominations, and then conducting an election if there are more candidates than positions. There arepositions on the bargaining committee. The committee will select one of its members to serve as chair. If there are more thannominees to the committee, an election will occur.At least one bargaining committee representative must be from Area 01 (Victoria to south of Duncan) and at least one bargaining committee member must be from Area 02 (Duncan and North).If you wish to seek a position on the bargaining committee, please complete the attached nomination form and return as per the instructions on the form. Remember that you only need to be nominated once to be placed on the ballot, and that you must be nominated by another member from Pacifica Housing. The nomination form also outlines a candidate’s option to submit a bio for distribution to the membership when voting occurs.Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.Nominations are open upon receipt of this notice and close at 4:00pm on June 5, 2025. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. In the event of an election, members will be sent a separate email with their voting credentials and voting will be open from June 6, 2025 to June 12, 2025, inclusive.Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Brent Camilleri by fax to 604‑294‑5092, or by email [email protected] Once a committee has been established, your bargaining committee will be surveying the membership with the assistance of BCGEU staff to determine your priorities for bargaining. Then your committee will develop a set of bargaining proposals to present to the employer and commence the bargaining process.In solidarityBrent CamilleriStaff Representative – NegotiationsUWU/MoveUP