Dear Fellow Pacifica Employees,

Just a quick reminder that two ratification information meetings will be held on Zoom TODAY:



3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

See email version for zoom link



7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

See email version for zoom link

If you haven’t already attended a meeting, you are encouraged to attend one of the sessions so you can make an informed decision when voting.

Reminder: Two documents have been circulated to assist you in reviewing the tentative agreement:

Summary of the Tentative Settlement – a plain-language overview of the key changes.

– a plain-language overview of the key changes. Full Text Changes to the Collective Agreement – the detailed language changes that would be incorporated into the collective agreement.

Please review these documents before attending the meetings.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Mike Burke

Sterling Marchand

Dan Ouellette

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP