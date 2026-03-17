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Pacifica Housing Advisory Association - REMINDER – Ratification Meetings TODAY - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 17, 2026

Dear Fellow Pacifica Employees,

Just a quick reminder that two ratification information meetings will be held on Zoom TODAY:


3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

See email version for zoom link


7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

See email version for zoom link

 

If you haven’t already attended a meeting, you are encouraged to attend one of the sessions so you can make an informed decision when voting.

Reminder: Two documents have been circulated to assist you in reviewing the tentative agreement:

Please review these documents before attending the meetings.

 

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Mike Burke
Sterling Marchand
Dan Ouellette
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative                        

Download PDF of notice here 

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