Dear Fellow Pacifica Employees,

We are pleased to report that a tentative settlement was reached with Pacifica Housing on March 6, 2026 for a new three-year collective agreement covering July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2028.

The tentative agreement includes wage increases, improvements to shift premiums, updates to wellness and sick leave provisions to align with the Employment Standards Act, and the creation of a joint committee to review call-out procedures.

To help members review the settlement, we are providing two documents:

Summary of the Tentative Settlement – a plain-language overview of the key changes.

– a plain-language overview of the key changes. Full Text Changes to the Collective Agreement – the detailed language changes that would be incorporated into the collective agreement.

Please take the time to review these materials before the ratification meetings.

The bargaining committee will be holding ratification meetings on Zoom where members will have the opportunity to:

review the settlement in detail,

ask questions of the bargaining committee, and

vote on whether to accept the tentative agreement.

Meeting dates and Zoom details will be announced in a separate email shortly.

Thank you to all members for your support throughout this round of bargaining and to the bargaining committee for their work in reaching this tentative settlement.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Mike Burke

Sterling Marchand

Dan Ouellette

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP