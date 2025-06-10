Unfortunately, there was an error in creating the electronic ballot information that means we must reboot the election process. This bulletin contains the details for the rebooted election. Our apologies for this inconvenience. The reboot is necessary to ensure that an election is fair to all the candidates and accurately represents your collective will for representation at the bargaining table.



At the close of nominations, the following six members were nominated for three positions of Bargaining Committee Member and so an election is required. You can click the candidate name to see their 1 page bio/campaign statement provided prior to deadline:



Candidate Name Local Camilla Pierce 302 Louise Watson 301 Tanner Donald 302 Mike Burke 301 Sterling Marchand 302 Dan Ouellette 301



(in all cases the order of the candidates’ names has been randomized for this bulletin—they will continue to be in randomized order each time they are presented to you)



Voting Information



You will be asked to vote for three candidates. The three candidates with the most votes and fulfil the criteria of at least one committee member from each local will form the committee.



The elections for all positions will be conducted using secure electronic voting. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 10AM.



Please add emails from [email protected] to your approved senders list with your email provider so that your voting credential isn’t directed to junk mail/spam folder.





Voting will open on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 10 AM and will close on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at noon. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you don’t receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address), or you experience problems casting your vote, please contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll free 1-800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Monday, June 16, 2025 at 10AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours of 8:30AM to 5:00PM.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations





