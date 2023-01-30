Friends,



Your Bargaining Committee will be meeting to draft proposals April 4-5, 2023 and we are currently looking for dates to meet with the Employer soon after.



Over the coming weeks we will be developing and distributing a member survey so we can ensure your priorities are included in our initial package. We also will be using this information to ensure that when we are posed with difficult decisions we can reflect on the information contained in the survey when deciding.



This survey will be distributed via email so please ensure that the union has your most up to date contact information by visiting the member portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login



Ask your coworkers if they have received this email – if they haven't encourage them to visit the member portal so we can ensure they receive future communications.



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Natalie Baker (301)

Tanner Donald (302)

Camilla Pierce (302)

Richard Tones – BCGEU Staff Representative







