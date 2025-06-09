Balloting opened at 10am today.



If you haven’t received a voting credential, please follow these steps:

check your spam/ junk mail folder first. If your credential is there, that’s all you need;

add the email [email protected] to your approved senders list with your email provider;

contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll free 1-800-663-1674 between 8:30am and 5pm, ASAP and no later than Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10AM.



Voting Information



You will be asked to vote for three candidates.The three candidates with the most votes and who fulfil the criteria of at least one committee member from each local will form the committee. Other candidates will be alternates in the order of votes received and while maintaining the committee structure of at least one member from Victoria and Nanaimo on the committee.



Voting will close on Monday, June 16, 2025 at noon . Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations









