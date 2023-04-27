Details of the Settlement



A detailed account of all changes is reflected in our Memorandum of Settlement (MOS) which will be emailed out to everyone prior to the meetings.



At the upcoming ratification meetings, the committee will provide a summary of the changes and answer questions members may have. Here are some of the highlights:



A two year deal effective July 1, 2023 and expires on June 30, 2025.

July 1, 2023 5.5% general wage increase to all classifications.

July 1, 2023 and additional $0.25 per hour adjustment for support workers and cooks.

July 1, 2024 a 3% general wage increase to all classifications.

Enrollment in the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan at an employer paid rate of 5%.

Increase of the Standby Rate to $2.00 per hour.

Increase in the Night Shift Rate to $2.00 per hour and ‘whole shift’ language.

Support worker and Cook classifications will receive approximately a 9.7% increase over 2 years.

Non support workers and cooks will receive approximately an 8.7% increase over 2 years.

A night shift support worker will be earning approximately $3.50 per hour more by the end of the contract.



Ratification Information Meetings



We have scheduled two online ratification information sessions next week that we hope will fit with your shift schedules. The meetings will be via zoom to allow for members to participate from both Victoria and Nanaimo and from anywhere you want including the comfort of your own home.



Tuesday July 4, 2023 at 3: 00 pm and 5:30 pm (30 minute sessions)

Please see email for link



Wednesday July 5, 2023 at 5:30 pm and 8:00 pm (30 minute sessions)

Please see email for link



If you are unable to attend one of the information sessions or are uncomfortable with the technology, please contact a member of the bargaining committee directly and we will be happy to answer your questions.



Ratification Vote Details



Voting will be open from 10:00 am on Wednesday July 5, 2023 to 4:00 pm Wednesday July 12, 2023 and will be conducted via Simply Voting.



All active employees in our database will receive an electronic voting credential emailed directly to their inbox. If you receive this email you are registered to vote and will receive an additional message when voting opens.



If you (or a coworker) does not receive a voting credential email you should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] and a member of our support team will confirm if (a) you are eligible but we didn’t have an email for you, (b) you are eligible but we had an incorrect email address for you, or (c) you are not on our eligible voter list. We anticipate voting credentials will be distributed no later than Tuesday July 4, 2023.



If you are not on our list your name and contact information will be sent to a designate from the bargaining committee who will confirm if you are eligible or not. Note that very new employees and employees on a long term leave are commonly not on our initial list but you are eligible to vote.



In Solidarity,



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Natalie Baker (301)

Tanner Donald (302)

Camilla Pierce (302)

Richard Tones – BCGEU Staff Representative