BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Pacifica Retirement Residence- Union Makes Common Employer Application for Sienna Senior Living Bargaining Units - BCGEU
Published on October 05, 2021
On September 14, 2021, the Union applied to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) to have the five Sienna Senior Living employers of BCGEU members declared a common employer, and for the five separate bargaining units represented by the BCGEU to be consolidated. Your worksite--Pacifica Retirement Residence--is included in this application.
The application could be resolved by a decision of the LRB, or by voluntary agreement with Sienna as has been the case with similar BCGEU applications for Retirement Concepts and Revera worksites.
If BCGEU's application is successful, changes could come to how the collective agreement is negotiated for renewal, and additional information about these changes would be provided. Importantly, you would still be able to stand for election to, and vote for members on, a bargaining committee. You would also still get to vote on ratification of a collective agreement.
We will provide a further update when there is more to report.
In solidarity,
Amrita Sanford, Staff Representative, Negotiations Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
