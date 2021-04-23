Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 23, 2021

Nominations closed for 1 steward position on April 21, 2021.
We are pleased to announce that Olivia Alexis has been acclaimed as the new steward at Pacifica Treatment Centre.

Please join us in wishing Olivia well in her new position.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

