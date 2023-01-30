Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 09, 2023

Nominations closed for 1 steward position on Friday, March 3, 2023.

We are pleased to announce that Michael Peterson is the new 403 Shop Steward at Pacifica Treatment Centre.

Please join us in wishing Michael well in his new position.

In Solidarity,

Lisa Langevin
Staff Representative

&

Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP