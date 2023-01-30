Nominations closed for 1 steward position on Friday, March 3, 2023.

We are pleased to announce that Michael Peterson is the new 403 Shop Steward at Pacifica Treatment Centre.

Please join us in wishing Michael well in his new position.

In Solidarity,

Lisa Langevin

Staff Representative

&

Mahen Ramdharry

Local 403 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP