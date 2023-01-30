To all members at Pain BC,

Your bargaining committee met the employer on April 3-5 and April 11 to discuss counters on the remaining non-monetary articles. We now have thirteen more articles signed off and have secured the vast majority of the non-monetary articles in your first collective agreement. This is a significant milestone, and we are pleased to have reached this point. Thank you for your support and input at the beginning of the bargaining process, which was helpful in setting priorities and drafting these articles.

There are small number of specific non-monetary clauses that remain outstanding. We plan to leave these aside for now and commence with presenting our monetary package to the employer at our next bargaining dates.

We also wanted to share that our lead negotiator, Earl Moloney, has taken on a new opportunity and will no longer be negotiating with us. While we'll miss his presence and the guidance he provided, we wish him all the best going forward. Brent Camilleri will be taking over as our staff negotiator. This change in lead negotiators will mean a short pause until we are able to meet with the employer again. We look forward to sharing more news at that time. Until then, please let us know if you have any questions.

In Solidarity,

Tristen Wybou, Bargaining Committee Member

Priyanka Mehta, Bargaining Committee Member

Earl Moloney, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP