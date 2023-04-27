To all BCGEU members at Pain BC,

A Ratification Document that is a complete text of your first collective agreement is now available for your review here.

We will be holding two town halls, the first hour of which are on paid work time with the agreement of your Employer, scheduled as follows:

Please consult the emailed version of this bulletin for the zoom meeting credentials. If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive the email please forward it to them and advise them to sign up to the BCGEU member portal at: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup".

We expect to hold an electronic vote next week where you can vote on the agreement. We will provide that information next week. The wage increases take effect on the date the vote on the agreement is complete so we're trying to get the process done quickly but not at the expense of your ability to cast an informed ballot.

Until then, please know you can reach out to your bargaining committee at any time.

In Solidarity,

Your bargaining committee

Tristen Wybou, Bargaining Committee Member

Priyanka Mehta, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

Download Ratification Document here



UWU/MoveUP