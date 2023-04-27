To all members at Pain BC,



We're pleased to share that after some marathon days at the bargaining table last night at 10pm, we concluded a tentative settlement for a first collective agreement that achieves the priorities that a majority of you wanted addressed. Most importantly we landed the issue of wages and pay equity for workers doing similar work across the organization.



The information you provided us with was the guide for our focus - your engagement has been a key feature of bargaining our first agreement. We're proud of the solidarity within the unit that drove our work in this negotiation.



The next step in the process is to engage with you on all the details after which you'll vote on whether to accept the collective agreement. A ratification document is being produced with all the language of the tentative collective agreement. We plan to have this out to you by email early next week. We will leave you with that document for a couple of days and then we'll schedule town hall meeting(s) - to ensure that everyone understands the key features of the agreement and can have their questions answered. Our plan for engaging with you to understand the agreement.



Until then, please know you can reach out to your bargaining committee at any time.



In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee



