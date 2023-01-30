Your bargaining team met the employer again on February 21, 2023. We presented counter‑proposals on some of their responses to our original non-monetary proposals. While we had agreement on some articles there was further discussion on others. We look forward to signing off on some articles and clauses before our next meeting with the employer, which is on March 27, 2023.

In our next meeting, we will be presenting counter-proposals on the rest of the non-monetary articles. We are caucusing on March 14 and 15 to further develop our counter-proposals as well as work on our monetary package.

Stay tuned for further updates at that time, and please know you can reach out to your bargaining committee at any time for questions.

In Solidarity,

Earl Moloney – Negotiations, Staff Representative

Tristen Wybou – Committee Member

Priyanka Mehta – Committee Member



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP