Dear BCGEU members at Pain BC,

Today, you will receive an email at your personal address containing a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. If you haven't received your credentials by noon today, please check your spam folder for an email from [email protected]. It's important to participate and cast your vote, as this is the only method available for voting. If you know of another member who hasn't received credentials due to an unknown email address, please advise them to contact [email protected].



The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Friday, July 7th. We aimed for the ratification to take effect as soon as possible to provide you with comprehensive information about your collective agreement.



Your Bargaining Committee recommends accepting this tentative agreement.



To ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup . If we already have your email address on file and you need to edit or update your contact information, you can use the same form. In the meantime, feel free to reach out to your bargaining committee whenever needed.



In Solidarity,



Your bargaining committee

Tristen Wybou, Bargaining Committee Member

Priyanka Mehta, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here