Your bargaining committee met on March 14th and 15th to caucus and work on both non-monetary and monetary proposals. We have sent six articles and one clause to the employer for signing, this being the first set to be signed off on.



While our next bargaining date was scheduled for March 27th, this has been cancelled by the employer due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict. We will be using this day to caucus and complete work on the remaining proposals.



Thank you all, as always, for the work that you do and your participation in this process by completing the bargaining survey in December, reading these bulletins, attending open bargaining sessions where possible, and coming together as a collective voice to have priorities heard from the bottom up. We are committed to advocating for the needs and priorities most shared by our colleagues.



Our next bargaining session with the employer is on April 3, 2023. Until then, please let us know if you have any questions about the bargaining process.



In solidarity,



Tristen Wybou, Bargaining Committee Member

Priyanka Mehta, Bargaining Committee Member

Ari Spence, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

Leah Smith, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

Earl Moloney, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP