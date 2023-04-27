Dear BCGEU members at Pain BC,



Congratulations, you have ratified your collective agreement with 100% acceptance!



We would like to thank you for your patience and engagement during the negotiations for your first collective agreement.



The collective agreement will be from July 7, 2023 to July 6, 2026. Your new rate of pay is effective today. Going forward you'll receive a 2% increase on the anniversary of your start date each year and on July 7, 2024 and 2025. You will also start to pay Union dues of 1.85% of your gross salary effective the beginning of the next pay period.



The next step is to draft the final agreement. We don't expect this to take longer than a few weeks. Until the renewed collective agreement is produced you can refer to the ratification document HERE.



Once again, congratulations on your collective agreement!



In Solidarity,

Your bargaining committee

Tristen Wybou, Bargaining Committee Member

Priyanka Mehta, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP