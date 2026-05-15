Nominations Open for Pain BC Bargaining Committee
Call for Nominations
Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to work with the staff negotiator on a renewal collective agreement with the employer. Elected bargaining committees help ensure members' voices are heard and their interests protected and advanced through the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has positions for two members. The committee members may select one of themselves to be the bargaining committee chair. There is an additional spot for an alternate committee member who will participate in preparations and who will typically only participate in bargaining if a regular member leaves the committee before negotiations begin.
Nominations close on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. Note that the nomination form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. If there are more than two nominees, then voting will occur. The third highest vote-getting candidate will be elected as the alternate.
Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).
Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to the BCGEU Negotiations Department by email to [email protected], by fax to 604-294-5092, or by mail to:
BCGEU Negotiations
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
Duties of Bargaining Committee Members and Chair
All committee members are expected to:
- Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
- Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
- Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
- Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
- Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
- Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
- Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
- Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.
No prior negotiations experience is required.
Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
Important Deadlines
Members are reminded that:
- The deadline to submit a completed nomination form is Monday, June 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM; and
- The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 5:00 PM.
Nominees may contact Staff Representative Ryan Stewart for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or by email to [email protected].
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of bulletin here
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