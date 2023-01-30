Your BCGEU bargaining committee met the employer again on January 31st (this time in person) in Burnaby to continue discussion on non-monetary items. The committee has now tabled the majority of non-monetary items including workload, seniority, job postings and job security, grievance and arbitration processes. Thank you for filling out the survey which greatly helped to inform the priorities for bargaining.



We will reconvene with the employer on February 14th and 15th with the intention to conclude all non-monetary proposals at this time. Until then, we're developing some language on restorative justice processes as a form of alternative dispute resolution, and will be continuing our work on the monetary proposals.



We'll share further updates after our next bargaining session.



In Solidarity,



Earl Moloney, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Tristen Wybou, Bargaining Committee Member

Priyanka Mehta, Bargaining Committee Member



