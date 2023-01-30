Your bargaining committee met the employer again on February 14th. This time the employer presented their responses to our non-monetary proposals.

The employers' responses involved more discussion than expected. Your committee is now reviewing the responses and preparing our counter-proposals.

We understand how important it is to have a tentative agreement presented within a reasonable amount of time, while also advocating for the best interests of our members. While we had anticipated being further along, we are still progressing and have hopes to begin signing off on non‑monetary articles and clauses next week.

Please let us know if you have any questions, and we look forward to providing another update next week.

In Solidarity,

Earl Moloney, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP